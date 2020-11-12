Two more deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Walla Walla County, according to the latest update from the Department of Community Health.
With the newest information reported online, Walla Walla County has now had 13 deaths connected to the virus. Further information was not immediately available, though an announcement on the deaths is reportedly forthcoming.
Local case numbers jumped by 46 people Thursday, creating a new overall total of 444 active cases, according to the Department of Community Health.
Twelve people are currently hospitalized.
Umatilla County Public Health officials reported 74 more people tested positive for COVID-19, making a total count of 3,748 people since the end of February.
There have been 45 related deaths.
State numbers
Washington state’s Department of Health reported 123,356 COVID-19 cases overall — up 3,345 cases since the state’s last report on Tuesday; DOH offices were closed Wednesday for Veterans Day.
Another 25 deaths were reported, part of the state’s overall toll of 2,507 deaths, or 2% of confirmed cases of the disease. There have been 9,178 related hospitalizations so far.
Another 1,122 Oregonians were positive or presumptive for COVID-19 Thursday, adding to the state’s total caseload of 53,779.
A presumptive diagnosis occurs when a person is showing symptoms of the coronavirus and has been exposed to another person who tested positive for it.
The state’s weekly update reported one adult working at Weston Middle School tested positive for the illness at the beginning of the month.
Athena-Weston School District Superintendent Laure Quaresma said the adult was working with a group of five students.
Thursday’s state total is the highest number of cases reported in a single day since the pandemic started in Oregon, according to officials.
Small social gatherings continue to act as a catalyst for COVID-19 transmission, they noted in a news release, pointing out a portion of this week’s rising cases can be attributed to at least five Halloween events, from small social gatherings to a party attended by more than 100 people.
Officials said Thursday’s new cases are under investigation and cannot be attributed yet to a source.
As well, another four virus-related deaths were added Thursday to make a toll of 746.
Oregon Health Authority’s weekly update reported from Nov. 2-8, the state recorded 5,177 new cases of COVID-19 infection, the third consecutive week that daily case counts set a record high for the pandemic and a 46% increase over the previous week’s record-high Oregon weekly tally of 3,542.
The port highlighted more, including:
The number of newly tested Oregonians rose to 34,307 and the percentage of positive tests rose sharply to 11.9%.
Forty-two Oregonians were reported to have died in association with COVID-19 — compared to 37 the previous week; 212 people were hospitalized.
People ages 20-49 accounted for the largest percentage of infection at 55%, despite accounting for 39% of the total population. Persons under 30 accounted for 37% of the cases.
People over 80 accounted for 51% of COVID-19 associated deaths and people over 70 accounted for 74% of deaths associated with the illness.
This increase was in the context of a 6.1% increase in testing, while the percentage of tests that were positive jumped from 8.5% to 11.9%—another record-high for Oregon.
Community numbers reported by the state show Milton-Freewater has had 243 people who have had the illness, up 79 from Oct. 15.
Athena has had 16 residents diagnosed with the disease and Weston, 14.