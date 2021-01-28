Walla Walla County reports three new COVID-19 related deaths

The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health announced three more coronavirus-related deaths Thursday.
Officials said a woman age 100 or older, and a man and woman in their 80s died after testing positive for COVID-19.
The agency reported 23 cases of COVID-19 for Thursday and an active case count of 238, including 31 men who live at Washington State Penitentiary.
Broken down by cities, the total local pandemic numbers add up this way:
Burbank-Wallula — 227
College Place — 542
Dixie — 20
Prescott — 91
Touchet-Lowden — 65
Waitsburg — 65
Walla Walla — 3,390
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 975 inmates, 174 in the last 30 days, and 170 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness.
The state reported two prison living units in Walla Walla, Fox and Golf, have been cleared from quarantine, and normal schedules have resumed.
The county’s case total is 4,400 since mid-March, including 44 deaths, local officials reported.
Washington state Department of Health is reporting 49 virus-related deaths in Walla Walla County. It is not unusual for state and county numbers to be different.
The number of county residents hospitalized here Wednesday was nine.
Washington state Department of Health has reported 212 people in Walla Walla County have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
County residents considered recovered totals 4,118.
The county is part of the Washington state's South Central health region, which is in Phase 1 of the state’s two-stage Healthy Washington reopening plan.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 24 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, with no new deaths.
Oregon data shows that in Umatilla County, 518 people have been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday while 3,310 people are partially vaccinated in the county of more than 80,000 people.
The county’s case total is 7,082, including 74 deaths. In the week ending Jan, 24, there was one virus-related hospitalization and one discharge.
The county is in Phase 2 of Oregon's four-stage reopening plan.
Columbia County Public Health had not updated its COVID-19 information by 5 p.m. Thursday.
Washington's Department of Health reported 545,226 residents were vaccinated by Thursday, and 774,425 doses of the vaccine have been delivered around the state.
Officials identified 2,584 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and 32 more virus-related deaths.
Those numbers bring the state’s totals to 307,809 cases and 4,243 deaths.
The agency reported 17,517 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Oregon Health Authority reported 750 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 140,783.
There were six new deaths, making the state’s death toll 1,930.
Officials said 19,010 vaccinations for the illness were added to the state's registry, and that 359,370 first and second doses have been administered in the state.
To date, 606,725 doses of vaccine have been delivered around Oregon.