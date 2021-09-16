Vaccination in Walla Walla
Multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics and opportunities are ongoing in the Walla Walla Valley.

 Sheila Hagar, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

On Thursday, Sept. 16, Walla Walla County's Department of Community Health officials confirmed three more COVID-19-related deaths of county residents.

Officials said they have been notified a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s have died after testing positive for the coronavirus. No more details were released.

As of Thursday there have been 7,798 confirmed cases of the illness in the county, including 82 deaths as reported by Walla Walla County; state data is showing 84 deaths here.

Currently 538 people have active cases of the illness, including seven inmates and seven employees at Washington State Penitentiary; 14 county residents are hospitalized.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 14, 12 of the 14 COVID-19 patients at Providence St. Mary Medical Center are unvaccinated; four of the unvaccinated patients are in intensive care and one is on a ventilator, according to community health data.

That data also shows that 1,087 county residents tested positive for COVID-19 in August, as did 11 WSP inmates.

Within that number, 301 people were in the 16-31 age group, seconded by 286 residents ages 32-47; 124 of those testing positive were under the age of 16, according to a Sept. 2 update.

County-hosted vaccine clinics will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, and Saturday, Sept. 18, at Providence Southgate Medical Park, 1111 S. Second Ave.

Post a comment