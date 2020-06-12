Walla Walla County’s COVID-19 death toll has increased by one person, according to figures updated by the Department of Community Health’s website and on social media.
Today’s update, posted after the agency closed for the day, showed an increase in the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county from two to three. Recoveries were also on the rise.
The numbers were explained by the public health organization in the comments section of a post on Phase 3 eligibility on the agency's social media page. A resident used that spot to inquire about the new fatality after seeing it on the department's website.
“Unfortunately, a previous case, who we released from isolation and was considered recovered, died out of county, due to COVID-19-related complications,” the response from the department said.
No further information was apparent about the person’s age, gender or potential underlying conditions, including in a followup post with the new numbers on social media.
Walla Walla has had no new COVID-19 cases in recent days.
The total number of confirmed cases remains at 118 through the pandemic with 108 reported recoveries. The latter is defined as those released from home isolation.
The number of people currently infected with the virus and in isolation is seven, a decrease from 10 from the last update Thursday.