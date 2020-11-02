Walla Walla County reports seven new coronavirus cases Monday evening and one death, a local woman in her 80s who tested positive for COVID-19. This follows on the heels of a burst of new cases over the weekend.
The county is at 298 active cases, as of Monday evening. Ten people are in the hospital, but the majority of people with the coronavirus are isolating at home, according to the release.
So far, the county has had 1,317 total confirmed cases since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early March.
Walla Walla County had 301 new coronavirus cases in the past two weeks, according to the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health social media page. Almost half of those new cases, 143, were from Thursday to Sunday.
A total of 80 people tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. The majority of them were reported Sunday, at 60 cases.
Health officials attribute the single-day spike to transmission at social and religious gatherings, businesses, long-term care facilities and institutions.
“We are seeing small outbreaks at some businesses and larger outbreaks in institutions and long-term care facilities,” a spokesperson from the Walla Walla County Emergency Operations Center wrote in an email.
“At this point, our local contact tracing and disease investigation teams are still able to trace cases and find linked exposure sources.”
The county confirmed some cases are workplace-related, but said they would not release the names of businesses that have employees with positive cases of COVID-19 unless the situation becomes a public health risk, the health official wrote.
The contact tracing and disease investigation team for Walla Walla County worked through the weekend to notify people who tested positive for the disease and to identify close contacts to alert of exposure.
“Our team is in communication with individuals who test positive and also close contacts each day of their quarantine or isolation period to offer assistance and monitor for symptoms that could indicate a more severe case or need for additional resources,” the spokesperson wrote.
Walla Walla County Department of Community Health staff also worked with businesses that have employees who tested positive to answer questions and assist them in mitigation recommendations to protect the rest of their staff and customers.
Health officials urge employers to support workers who need to isolate and quarantine and encourage employees with mild symptoms to leave work, work remotely if possible, and contact their health care provider about getting tested.
“We also recommend that, to reduce transmission risk, employers continue or promote working remotely, if possible, and avoid in-person meetings,” according to the health official.
The county’s clinical team, public health officer and health care partners are working with long-term care facilities and institutions to give recommendations to control outbreaks and assist with testing.
Public Health Officer Dr. Larry Jecha is asking people to take personal responsibility for curbing the increase of cases in the community. He urges community members not to let their guard down and continue to wear a mask and social distance at social, family and religious gatherings and at work.
In Columbia County, reports on the county's social media page show six active cases as of Monday, totaling 22 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, and 885 negative tests.
In Umatilla County, 32 more people tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend, according to the Umatilla County COVID-19 Dashboard. The county now has 3,326 total confirmed cases since the outbreak began and 45 deaths.
Umatilla County Health Director Joseph Fiumara told Umatilla County commissioners in a weekly update Monday morning that last week the county had about 132 cases, with 20 of those tied to prison facility outbreaks.