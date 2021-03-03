For the first time in nearly nine months, Walla Walla County health officials reported on Tuesday no new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.
The last time zero new cases were reported was June 13, 2020, according to a county emergency operations center spokesperson, who provided the information to the U-B in an email this morning.
Dr. Daniel Kaminsky said Monday his department continues to see COVID-19 case rates decline in Walla Walla County. Kaminsky, public health officer, told county commissioners there is a downward slide from the third wave of the coronavirus.
The Department of Community Health and numerous community partners have delivered 16,000 doses of vaccine overall, including 1,900 doses Saturday, Kaminsky said. The county’s active case count was 74 people, with one inmate at the Washington State Penitentiary currently infected. The number of county residents considered recovered is 4,604.
The county’s pandemic death toll since March is 52. The case total has grown to 4,730. Three people are hospitalized as of Tuesday, and 71 are in home isolation.
The county is part of the state’s South Central health region, which is in Phase 2 of the Healthy Washington recovery plan.
Columbia County Public Health reported no active COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Overall, 107 people have tested positive and recovered. Four have died.
The Washington State Department of Health has reported 322,487 COVID-19 cases and 4,988 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic, meaning 1.5% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 19,433 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Umatilla County saw 11 new coronavirus infections, increasing the total to 7,671 cases since the start of the pandemic. The county’s death toll is at 82.
Oregon Health Authority reported 269 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state total to 156,037. Thirteen new deaths increased the state’s total to 2,225.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 149, which is 17 more than Tuesday’s count.
On Tuesday evening, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that licensed child care workers and other educators were being added to the state’s Phase 1B-1 of COVID-19 vaccine prioritization, effective immediately.