Walla Walla County reports new coronavirus cases

Eight people living in Walla Walla have now tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 18, officials reported this evening.
Of that number, two people have recovered; the county has had no deaths related to the infection.
Officials said 859 tests have been administered and reported as negative in the county.
Columbia County has remained static at one person reported as positive for coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health.
Of other active cases in Walla Walla County, four people live in College Place and six live in the Wallula/Burbank area.
Washington state's number of cases overall jumped to 9,097 positive tests; 421 people have died from the disease.