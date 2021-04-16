The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, April 16, with no new deaths, according to its website.
The county’s active case count is 60 residents. There are currently no hospitalizations.
Those numbers put Walla Walla County at 4,927 cases of the coronavirus since March 1, 2020, including 64 deaths, local officials reported.
Walla Walla County is in Phase 3 of the ”Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery” pandemic recovery plan.
Umatilla County Public Health reported nine additional COVID-19 cases Thursday.
The county’s case total is 7,943, including 83 deaths.
As of April 15, officials said 17,855 residents have been vaccinated.
Umatilla County is currently in the ”moderate risk” category of Oregon’s four-stage COVID-19 risk level plan.
Columbia County Public Health reported no new or active COVID-19 cases. Overall, there have been 107 cases and four deaths related to the virus reported in the county.
Columbia County is in Phase 3 of the ”Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery” pandemic recovery plan.
Washington’s Department of Health did not report new data on Thursday, April 15, due to “data processing issues.” The department’s website states the data is expected to be updated on Friday, April 16.
Oregon Health Authority reported 783 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 172,931.
There were six new deaths, making the state’s death toll 2,455.
Oregon has now administered 2,398,822 vaccine doses.
As of Wednesday, April 14, officials report 966,834 Oregonians have completed a vaccine series.