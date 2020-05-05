Walla Walla County reports first COVID-19 death

A man infected with COVID-19 is the first person in Walla Walla County to die from the virus.
Walla Walla County Department of Community Health said the resident, who was in his 70s, died Monday after being admitted to the hospital. He also had underlying health conditions, the announcement said.
Further details about his identity were not released this morning with the announcement.
“We wish to express our deepest sympathy to this man’s family and friends during this difficult time,” Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt said in a release.
The fatality underscores the need for compliance with “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” efforts from Gov. Jay Inslee, she said.
“We need to be diligent in protecting ourselves and others, especially our most vulnerable community members,” DeBolt said.
The announcement emphasized those older than 65 and with underlying health conditions are at highest risk for COVID-19.