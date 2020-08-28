Walla Walla County public health officials have announced the death of a local woman from COVID-19.
The woman in her 80s is the fifth person in Walla Walla County to die from the virus.
“We wish to express our deepest sympathy to the woman’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said Meghan DeBolt, director of Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, in a prepared statement.
Walla Walla County’s active case count shrunk by eight since Thursday’s numbers.
The number of people actively infected is 122, with two people hospitalized and the rest under home isolation.
The total case number since the start of the pandemic is 749. Of those, 622 people have recovered.
Walla Walla County remains in the second phase of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start strategy for reopening.
The county was mentioned for its rising number of infections in an report from the Washington State Department of Health today.
The agency noted a mix of activity across the state, where some counties such as King and Clark have seen plateaus in case numbers, and others, such as Benton, Franklin and Yakima, have experienced decreases. But Walla Walla was mentioned alongside Grant and Lewis counties for its increasing numbers.
Some of those are attributed to the outbreak at the Washington State Penitentiary, where 65 active cases there are included in the total number of current infections in the county.
“While we see some positive trends in our data, we must continue to think differently about the ways we interact with one another,” said Secretary of Health John Wiesman in the statewide update. “It remains critical that we limit the size and frequency of our social gatherings, wear face coverings and stay home when we are sick. A continued plateau of cases is not enough to safely open schools.”
Across the state, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 598 people, and 15 deaths were confirmed, the state Department of Health reported.
Those figures bring the total number of coronavirus infections to 73,301. Of those, 1,905 people have died.
The Department of Health announced today it will no longer report COVID-19-related deaths over the weekend. Those announcements will take place Monday through Friday, the agency said. The change begins this weekend.
Across the state line, Umatilla County has maintained its presence on Gov. Kate Brown’s Watch List. It is one of five counties remaining on the list as decreasing case numbers in Multnomah and Hood River counties led today to their removal.
Umatilla County Public Health officials reported 18 new confirmed positive cases there.
The total confirmed cases is 2,489 with 37 people dead from the virus.
Oregon Health Authority reported today 301 new cases and nine more deaths across the state. New cases and deaths are reported from the previous day. That brings the total of positive tests throughout the state to 24,776 and total deaths to 447.