Walla Walla County reports dropping rates of COVID-19

Walla Walla County Department of Community Health officials released an emailed report Friday showing COVID-19 disease activity throughout the county has been steadily decreasing over the past month.
Current data shows that as of Sept. 12, case rates in several communities in the county have decreased below the 75 cases per 100,000 people in a 14-day period recommended by the Washington State Department of Health for in-person hybrid learning in schools.
Officials said the sustained reduction in COVID-19 disease activity can be contributed to increased compliance with federal health and safety guidelines around the virus.
As of 5:20 p.m. Friday, health officials reported there have been 864 county residents overall who have tested positive for COVID-19, including 16 new cases identified Friday.
Of the 61 people in the county with active cases, one is hospitalized and two are inmates at Washington State Penitentiary.
In Washington state, another 404 residents have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, bringing the total number of diagnoses to 81,602, including 2,037 deaths, according to the Department of Health.
Oregon reported no new deaths from COVID-19 for the second consecutive day this week, leaving the state’s death toll at 521.
The state’s public health department reported 295 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus Friday, bringing the state total to 30,342.
That includes 15 more people with positive test results in Umatilla County, for a new total of 2,748 confirmed cases, including four residents who are hospitalized.
Oregon’s COVID-19 modeling report released Friday shows the current rate of virus transmission is continuing a downward trend that began in mid-July, meaning that each case is generating less than one other case.
But, officials cautioned, as has been true since the beginning of the pandemic in Oregon, these trends remain very sensitive to small changes in transmission levels.
Wildfires, which started on Labor Day, are widespread throughout the state and have led to evacuations of an estimated 40,000 people and extremely hazardous air quality, the report said, which has decreased availability of community COVID-19 testing.
However, as of now it is unclear what effects the evacuations and the poor air quality might have on COVID-19 transmission and symptoms, officials with Oregon Health Authority said.