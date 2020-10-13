Walla Walla County officials reported Tuesday there are currently no residents hospitalized with COVID-19, and there were just four newly confirmed cases of the illness.
There are 34 people with active cases of the illness. One of those is an inmate at the Washington State Penitentiary.
Since March, there have been 966 residents diagnosed with the coronavirus and 20,100 found to be negative, according to data released by the Department of Community Health.
Officials said Tuesday that Walla Walla County appears to now be stabilizing in case counts, and numbers of active cases have been dropping since September.
In Umatilla County 13 more people were identified as positive for COVID-19, bringing the total pandemic count to 3,038 so far, including 42 people who have died after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Seven people are currently hospitalized, officials reported.
State numbers
Washington state’s Department of Health reported 1,740 new COVID-19 cases since Oct. 9, and 21 new deaths.
The update was the first since published since last Saturday, when Friday's data was posted. The Department of Health reported data issues Monday kept it from updating.
The total number of confirmed cases in Washington is 94,775. There have been 2,211 COVID-19 deaths in the state, the agency reported Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority staff reported six more virus-related deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 605, and 321 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 37,780.