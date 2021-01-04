Two more Walla Walla County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, health officials said Monday evening.
The victims were identified as a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s.
Walla Walla County Department of Community Health officials also reported 98 new cases of the coronavirus since Thursday, raising the county's overall case total to 3,735 people, including 35 related deaths.
The county's active case count was 487 people Monday, including 100 men who live at Washington State Penitentiary.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting that a cumulative total of 849 inmates and 141 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness; two incarcerated men have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The number of people hospitalized in Walla Walla County on Monday was 13, with 10 of those being county residents.
Washington state Department of Health has reported 191 people in Walla Walla County have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
The county is in Phase 2 of the state’s four-stage Safe Start reopening plan.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 231 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, which included numbers for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with no new deaths.
The county’s case total is 5,863, including 57 related deaths.
The county is no longer reporting active case or daily hospitalization numbers. It is in Phase 2 of Oregon's four-stage reopening plan and falls into the state's category of "extreme risk" counties, meaning transmission of the coronavirus is widespread.
Columbia County Public Health reported four active COVID-19 cases Monday and that 81 people are considered to be recovered form the virus. There have been four related deaths reported.
Washington's Department of Health reported 1,910 new COVID-19 cases and 23 more virus-related deaths.
Those numbers bring the state’s totals to 256,435 cases and 3,482 deaths, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 15,160 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus .
Oregon Health Authority reported 731 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the state total to 118,456.
Oregon Health Authority announced 2,550 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered, including nine second doses as is required for full immunization. That brings the state's total to 51,275 shots given.
To date, 190,500 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to sites across the state, officials said.
There were six new deaths, making Oregon’s death toll 1,506.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the state decreased to 477, six fewer than Sunday.