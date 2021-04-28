In response to the Center for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration's safety review of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Walla Walla County Department of Community Health and health care partners will offer approximately 100 doses of the vaccine during the second-dose vaccination clinic on Wednesday, April 28.

The clinic will take place at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, 363 Orchard St., and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walk-in appointments are welcome while doses last, Walla Walla County Department of Community Health announced.

Those under 18 years old are not eligible to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Go to covidwwc.com/clinics to schedule a vaccine appointment.

Here are the numbers reported by health officials as of Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Walla Walla County

Source: Walla Walla County Department of Community Health

Umatilla County

  • New cases: 15 
  • New deaths: none
  • Active cases: not reported
  • Hospitalized: none
  • Total cases: 8,043
  • Total deaths: 84
  • Vaccinated: 18,925
  • Reopening status: Umatilla County is currently in the ”moderate risk” category of Oregon’s four-stage COVID-19 risk level plan. Umatilla County will head back to Oregon’s “high risk” category on Friday, April 30.

Source: Umatilla County Public Health

Columbia County

  • New cases: none
  • New deaths: none
  • Active cases: none
  • Hospitalized: not reported
  • Total cases: 119
  • Total deaths: five
  • Vaccinated: 2,808
  • Reopening status: Phase 3, "Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery” plan

Source: Columbia County Public Health

Washington state

  • New cases: 1,091
  • New deaths: 12
  • Active cases: not reported
  • Hospitalized: 22,033 total
  • Total cases: 398,509
  • Total deaths: 5,462
  • Vaccinated: 5,157,791

Source: Washington Department of Health

Oregon

  • New cases: 740
  • New deaths: Two
  • Active cases: not reported
  • Hospitalized: 328
  • Total cases: 182,040
  • Total deaths: 2,488
  • Vaccinated: 1,516,928

Source: Oregon Health Authority

Coronavirus Coverage

Because of health and safety concerns, the Union-Bulletin is allowing unlimited access to our COVID-19 stories and resources. If you are able to support local news by subscribing, support our journalism. click here to begin your subscription and access all of our local coverage.

.