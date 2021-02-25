Walla Walla County health officials reported nine new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.
The county’s active case count was 110 people, with one inmate at the Washington State Penitentiary currently infected. The number of county residents considered recovered is 4,714.
The county’s pandemic death toll since March is 50. The case total has grown to 4,714. No people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, and 110 are in home isolation.
The county is part of the state’s South Central health region, which is in Phase 2 of the Healthy Washington recovery plan.
Columbia County Public Health reported no active COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Overall, 106 people have tested positive and recovered. Four have died.
The Washington State Department of Health has reported 318,510 COVID-19 cases and 4,912 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic, meaning 1.5% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 19,211 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Umatilla County saw 14 new coronavirus infections, increasing the total to 7,614 cases since the start of the pandemic. The county’s death toll is at 81.
Oregon Health Authority reported 437 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state total to 154,062. Thirty-two new deaths increased the state’s total to 2,194.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 162, which is three fewer than Tuesday’s count.
