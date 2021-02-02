Walla Walla County health officials reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The county’s active case count was 191 people, including 18 inmates at the Washington State Penitentiary. The number of county residents considered recovered is 4,238.
The county is part of the state’s South Central health region, which is in Phase 1 of two phases in the Healthy Washington recovery plan.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 979 inmates and 174 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness since the start of the pandemic. Two inmates have died.
The county’s pandemic death toll since March is 44. The case total has grown to 4,473. Eight people were hospitalized as of Tuesday, and 183 are in home isolation.
Columbia County Public Health reported three active COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Overall, 101 people have tested positive and recovered. Four have died.
Washington's Department of Health has reported 314,692 COVID-19 cases and 4,316 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died. The agency reported 17,892 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Umatilla County reported 24 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 7,191 cases.
The county’s death toll since the pandemic began is 74.
Oregon Health Authority reported 619 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state total to 143,978. Twenty-three new deaths increased the state’s total to 1,981.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 262, nine fewer than Monday’s count.