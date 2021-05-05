Here are the numbers reported by health officials as of Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
Walla Walla County
- New cases: four
- New deaths: none
- Active cases: 103
- Hospitalized: two
- Total cases: 5,056
- Total deaths: 64
- Vaccinated: 48,433
- Reopening status: Phase 3, "Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery” plan
Umatilla County
- New cases: 15
- New deaths: none
- Active cases: not reported
- Hospitalized: none
- Total cases: 8,103
- Total deaths: 84
- Vaccinated: 19,511
- Reopening status: Umatilla County is currently in the ”high risk” category of Oregon’s four-stage COVID-19 risk level plan.
Source: Umatilla County Public Health
Columbia County
As of publishing time, Columbia County has not released its numbers for May, 4.
Source: Columbia County Public Health
Washington state
- New cases: 1,424
- New deaths: 21
- Active cases: not reported
- Hospitalized: 22,556 total
- Total cases: 408,607
- Total deaths: 5,528
- Vaccinated: 5,587,640
Source: Washington Department of Health
Oregon
- New cases: 748
- New deaths: six
- Active cases: not reported
- Hospitalized: 345
- Total cases: 187,611
- Total deaths: 2,508
- Vaccinated: 1,870,643 total people
Source: Oregon Health Authority