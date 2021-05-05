COVID-19 case rates 'on downward slide' in Walla Walla County
Department of Community Health employee Nikki Sharp takes temperatures during a recent mass vaccination clinic at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds pavilion.

 U-B file photo by GREG LEHMAN

Here are the numbers reported by health officials as of Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Walla Walla County

Source: Walla Walla County Department of Community Health

Umatilla County

  • New cases: 15
  • New deaths: none
  • Active cases: not reported
  • Hospitalized: none
  • Total cases: 8,103
  • Total deaths: 84
  • Vaccinated: 19,511
  • Reopening status: Umatilla County is currently in the ”high risk” category of Oregon’s four-stage COVID-19 risk level plan.

Source: Umatilla County Public Health

Columbia County

As of publishing time, Columbia County has not released its numbers for May, 4.

Source: Columbia County Public Health

Washington state

  • New cases: 1,424
  • New deaths: 21
  • Active cases: not reported
  • Hospitalized: 22,556 total
  • Total cases: 408,607
  • Total deaths: 5,528
  • Vaccinated: 5,587,640

Source: Washington Department of Health

Oregon

  • New cases: 748  
  • New deaths: six
  • Active cases: not reported
  • Hospitalized: 345
  • Total cases: 187,611
  • Total deaths: 2,508
  • Vaccinated: 1,870,643 total people

Source: Oregon Health Authority

