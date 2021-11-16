Four additional COVID-19 deaths in Walla Walla County were confirmed by local health officials on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
County health staff was notified a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s, and a man and a woman in their 80s died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
No other information about the victims was released.
According to county data, total positive case numbers since the pandemic begin by cities are as follows:
- Walla Walla — 6,661
- College Place — 1,282
- Burbank-Wallula — 570
- Prescott — 280
- Waitsburg — 213
- Touchet-Lowden — 198
- Dixie — 31
As of 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Walla Walla County’s Department of Community Health was reporting 9,235 total cases of COVID-19 and 109 deaths. Washington state is reporting 110 deaths in the county and 9,100 cases.
There were 230 active cases in Walla Walla County, including six employees at Washington State Penitentiary. Three county residents were hospitalized, according to a news release.
