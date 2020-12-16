The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported 25 cases of COVID-19 for Wednesday, with no new deaths.
The county's active case count was 332 people, including 10 inmates at Washington State Penitentiary.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 400 inmates and 74 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness. One inmate died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The county’s case total is 2,790 since mid-March, including 2,429 deaths, local officials reported.
The number of people hospitalized in Walla Walla was 13.
The number of county residents considered recovered is 2,429.
Walla Walla County has a 15% test positivity rate. The county is in Phase 2 of the state’s four-stage Safe Start reopening plan.
Washington State Department of Health did not provide updated coronavirus numbers Wednesday.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 35 additional COVID-19 cases Day with no new deaths.
The county’s case total is 4,981, including 53 deaths.
The county is no longer reporting active case or daily hospitalization numbers. It is in Phase 2 of Oregon's four-stage reopening plan.
Columbia County Public Health did not provide updated coronavirus numbers Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,562 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 97,622.
There were 48 new deaths, making the state’s death toll 1,262.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 544, 10 more than Tuesday.