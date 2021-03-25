Umatilla County Public Health reported 7 additional COVID-19 cases with 1 new death, bringing the death toll to 83. The county’s case total is 7,832.
Walla Walla County reported 2 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, March 24, with no new deaths.
The county’s active case count was 23 people, with the number of county residents considered recovered at 4,833. The case total has grown to 4,751. The county’s death toll is 59.
Two people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, and 21 were in home isolation. The county is part of the state’s South Central health region, which is in Phase 3 of the Healthy Washington recovery plan.
Columbia County did not provide updated totals for Wednesday.
The Washington State Department of Health has reported 335,606 COVID-19 cases and 5,200 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic, meaning 1.5% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 20,233 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Oregon Health Authority reported 379 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state total to 162,384. One new deaths increased the state’s death toll to 2,368.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 102, which is seven fewer than Tuesday’s count.
The Oregon Health Authority announced that 1 million Oregonians have been vaccinated with one or more doses of COVID-19 vaccine in a press release Tuesday.
“Today marks an important milestone in our state. This would not have been possible without the dedication of our local public health employees, health care workers and other vaccinators around Oregon,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen.
The counties showing the highest vaccination rates as of today are Baker and Wheeler counties, which have recorded 4,999 and 3,595 vaccinations per 10,000 residents respectively.