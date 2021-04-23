mass vaccination clinic at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds Pavilion
Advanced registered nurse practitioner Evelyn Martindale administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination clinic at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds Pavilion.

 U-B file photo by GREG LEHMAN

With COVID-19 cases across Washington ticking back up, Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday, April 22, the state is seeing the fourth wave of the coronavirus.

“We now are seeing the beginnings of a fourth surge in Washington,” Inslee said at a news conference. “We have to prevent it from happening.”

Inslee noted that the B.1.1.7 strain of the virus — sometimes refereed to as the U.K. variant — which was rare in Washington as recently as March, is now the dominant strain in the state.

Here are the numbers reported by health officials as of Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Walla Walla County

Source: Walla Walla County Department of Community Health

Umatilla County

  • New cases: 8 
  • New deaths: None
  • Active cases: Not reported
  • Hospitalized: Not reported
  • Total cases: 8,007
  • Total deaths: 83
  • Vaccinated: 18,470
  • Reopening status: Umatilla County is currently in the ”moderate risk” category of Oregon’s four-stage COVID-19 risk level plan.

Source: Umatilla County Public Health

Columbia County

Source: Columbia County Public Health

Washington state

  • New cases: 3,121 
  • New deaths: 21
  • Active cases: Not reported
  • Hospitalized: 21,743
  • Total cases: 391839
  • Total deaths: 5,428
  • Vaccine doses given: 4,765,270

Source: Washington Department of Health

Oregon

  • New cases: 883 
  • New deaths: 1
  • Active cases: Not reported
  • Hospitalized: 283
  • Total cases: 178,110
  • Total deaths: 2,467
  • Vaccinated: 1,092,777

Source: Oregon Health Authority

