With COVID-19 cases across Washington ticking back up, Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday, April 22, the state is seeing the fourth wave of the coronavirus.
“We now are seeing the beginnings of a fourth surge in Washington,” Inslee said at a news conference. “We have to prevent it from happening.”
Inslee noted that the B.1.1.7 strain of the virus — sometimes refereed to as the U.K. variant — which was rare in Washington as recently as March, is now the dominant strain in the state.
Here are the numbers reported by health officials as of Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Walla Walla County
- New cases: 15
- New deaths: None
- Active cases: 94
- Hospitalized: 3
- Total cases: 4,985
- Total deaths: 64
- Vaccinated: 45,546
- Reopening status: Phase 3, "Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery” plan
Umatilla County
- New cases: 8
- New deaths: None
- Active cases: Not reported
- Hospitalized: Not reported
- Total cases: 8,007
- Total deaths: 83
- Vaccinated: 18,470
- Reopening status: Umatilla County is currently in the ”moderate risk” category of Oregon’s four-stage COVID-19 risk level plan.
Source: Umatilla County Public Health
Columbia County
- New cases: None
- New deaths: 1
- Active cases: None
- Hospitalized: None
- Total cases: 118
- Total deaths: 5
- Vaccinated: 2,720
- Reopening status: Phase 3, "Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery” plan
Source: Columbia County Public Health
Washington state
- New cases: 3,121
- New deaths: 21
- Active cases: Not reported
- Hospitalized: 21,743
- Total cases: 391839
- Total deaths: 5,428
- Vaccine doses given: 4,765,270
Source: Washington Department of Health
Oregon
- New cases: 883
- New deaths: 1
- Active cases: Not reported
- Hospitalized: 283
- Total cases: 178,110
- Total deaths: 2,467
- Vaccinated: 1,092,777
Source: Oregon Health Authority