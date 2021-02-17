Walla Walla County health officials reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.
The county’s active case count was 145 people, with no inmates at the Washington State Penitentiary currently infected. The number of county residents considered recovered is 4,462.
The county’s pandemic death toll since March is 46. The case total has grown to 4,653. Six people were hospitalized as of Tuesday, and 139 are in home isolation.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 985 inmates and 174 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness since the start of the pandemic. Two inmates have died.
The county is part of the state’s South Central health region, which is in Phase 2 of the Healthy Washington recovery plan as of Sunday.
Columbia County Public Health reported three active COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Overall, 104 people have tested positive and recovered. Four have died.
The Washington State Department of Health has reported 313,633 COVID-19 cases and 4,759 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 18,861 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Umatilla County reported 41 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, increasing the county’s total to 13,687 cases. The death toll since the pandemic began is 176.
Oregon Health Authority reported 473 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state total to 151,257. Five new deaths increased the state’s total to 2,143.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 190, which is five fewer than Tuesday’s count.