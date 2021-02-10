Walla Walla County health officials reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The county’s active case count was 190 people, including five inmates at the Washington State Penitentiary. The number of county residents considered recovered is 4,333.
The county’s pandemic death toll since March is 46. The case total has grown to 4,569. Eleven people were hospitalized as of Tuesday, and 179 are in home isolation.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 985 inmates and 174 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness since the start of the pandemic. Two inmates have died.
The county is part of the state’s South Central health region, which is in Phase 1 of two phases in the Healthy Washington recovery plan.
The Washington State Department of Health has reported 324,025 COVID-19 cases and 4,558 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 18,530 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Columbia County Public Health reported four active COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Overall, 102 people have tested positive and recovered. Four have died.
Umatilla County reported 29 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, increasing the county’s total to 7,384 cases. The death toll since the pandemic began is 76.
Oregon Health Authority reported 529 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state total to 147,932. Seven new deaths increased the state’s total to 2,031.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 226, five more than Monday’s count.