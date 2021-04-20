Walla Walla County Department of Community Health will pilot a small COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at Providence Southgate Medical Park, 1025 S. Second Ave.
The site will likely serve as the county's primary vaccination location once mass clinics are done, said Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, the local public health officer.
There will be about 100 appointments available for all residents age 16 and older at Wednesday's event. Walk-ins are welcome.
In Milton-Freewater, a drive-thru vaccination clinic is scheduled for Thursday, April 22, at the Milton Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1244 N. Elizabeth St., starting at 8 a.m.
Here are the COVID-19 numbers reported by health officials as of Monday, April 19, 2021.
Walla Walla County
- New cases: 13, including Saturday, Sunday and Monday
- New deaths: none
- Active cases: 67
- Hospitalized: one
- Total cases: 4,936
- Total deaths: 64
- Vaccine doses: 42,218
- Reopening status: Phase 3, "Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery” plan
Umatilla County
- New cases: 16
- New deaths: none
- Active cases: not reported
- Hospitalized: none
- Total cases: 7,968
- Total deaths: 83
- Vaccinated: 18,232
- Reopening status: ”moderate risk” category of Oregon’s four-stage COVID-19 risk level plan.
Source: Umatilla County Public Health
Columbia County
- New cases: one
- New deaths: none
- Active cases: one
- Hospitalized: not reported
- Total cases: 118
- Total deaths: four reported by county; state reporting five deaths
- Vaccine doses: 2,662
- Reopening status: Phase 3, "Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery” plan
Source: Columbia County Public Health
Washington state
- New cases: 428
- New deaths: 14
- Active cases: not reported
- Hospitalized: 59 new; 21,493 total
- Total cases: 386,920
- Total deaths: 5,394
- Vaccine doses given: 4,669,493
Source: Washington Department of Health
*Monday's test result numbers were incomplete due to a data processing error.
Oregon
- New cases: 473
- New deaths: none
- Active cases: not reported
- Hospitalized: 243
- Total cases: 175,592
- Total deaths: 2,460
- Vaccinated: 1,033,175
Source: Oregon Health Authority