Everyone 16 and older eligible for vaccine in Washington
Allison Guizar, 17, awaits her vaccine Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the first vaccine clinic at the Walla Walla Fairground’s Pavilion for which anyone over the age of 16 is eligible. “It feels so good to finally get this done,” Guizar said.

 U-B photo by GREG LEHMAN

Walla Walla County Department of Community Health will pilot a small COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at Providence Southgate Medical Park, 1025 S. Second Ave.

The site will likely serve as the county's primary vaccination location once mass clinics are done, said Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, the local public health officer.

There will be about 100 appointments available for all residents age 16 and older at Wednesday's event. Walk-ins are welcome.

In Milton-Freewater, a drive-thru vaccination clinic is scheduled for Thursday, April 22, at the Milton Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1244 N. Elizabeth St., starting at 8 a.m.

Here are the COVID-19 numbers reported by health officials as of Monday, April 19, 2021.

Walla Walla County

  • New cases: 13, including Saturday, Sunday and Monday
  • New deaths: none
  • Active cases: 67
  • Hospitalized: one
  • Total cases: 4,936
  • Total deaths: 64
  • Vaccine doses: 42,218
  • Reopening status: Phase 3, "Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery” plan

Source: Walla Walla County Department of Community Health

Umatilla County

  • New cases: 16
  • New deaths: none
  • Active cases: not reported
  • Hospitalized: none
  • Total cases: 7,968
  • Total deaths: 83
  • Vaccinated: 18,232
  • Reopening status: ”moderate risk” category of Oregon’s four-stage COVID-19 risk level plan.

Source: Umatilla County Public Health

Columbia County

  • New cases: one
  • New deaths: none
  • Active cases: one
  • Hospitalized: not reported
  • Total cases: 118
  • Total deaths: four reported by county; state reporting five deaths
  • Vaccine doses: 2,662
  • Reopening status: Phase 3, "Healthy Washington; Roadmap to Recovery” plan

Source: Columbia County Public Health

Washington state

  • New cases: 428 
  • New deaths: 14
  • Active cases: not reported
  • Hospitalized: 59 new; 21,493 total
  • Total cases: 386,920
  • Total deaths: 5,394
  • Vaccine doses given: 4,669,493

Source: Washington Department of Health

*Monday's test result numbers were incomplete due to a data processing error.

Oregon

  • New cases: 473
  • New deaths: none
  • Active cases: not reported
  • Hospitalized: 243
  • Total cases: 175,592
  • Total deaths: 2,460
  • Vaccinated: 1,033,175

Source: Oregon Health Authority

