Editor's note: As COVID-19 case rates and other numbers continue to fall, the Union-Bulletin will move to reporting on the pandemic on the first and third Wednesdays of the month. Those stories will appear in our print product on Thursday. We will continue to monitor related numbers in Walla Walla, Umatilla and Columbia counties and return to weekly reporting if needed.
The omicron strain of COVID-19 appears to be continuing to lose velocity, with the number of cases in the United States down significantly, said Walla Walla County’s public health director, Dr. Daniel Kaminsky.
On Monday, March 28, Kaminsky told county commissioners that 91% of all counties in the United States are now at low transmission rates for the virus.
According to the Washington Department of Health, most of the state is at a "moderate" level of virus transmission.
Numbers in Walla Walla County look slightly up at the moment, due to cases of COVID-19 in Washington State Penitentiary inmates that were not reported from January.
But hospitalizations around the state are the lowest they’ve been since March of 2020, Kaminsky said.
On Monday, the state DOH said it is still experiencing delays in reporting cases, hospitalizations and deaths because of prior slowdowns in data systems during the omicron variant surge. As time and staffing permit, the department is working on clearing backlogs, officials said.
The rate of COVID-19 vaccination seekers here also continues to fall. Last week only 39 vaccinations were given at the Providence Southgate Medical Park clinic, and just four of those were primary doses, according to the Department of Community Health.
In response, that department and local health care partners will decrease the number of vaccine clinics offered at the Southgate campus, officials said Monday.
Beginning Wednesday, March 30, clinics will be held weekly — Wednesdays only — for those age 12 years and older. The last Wednesday of every month will be considered “Family Day,” and anyone 5-years-old and up will be able to get a vaccine.
Clinics on the first Wednesday of the month will run 11 a.m.-1 p.m; all others are slated to operate 3-5 p.m.
The COVID-19 testing site at Southgate will remain open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.
For more information, go to covidwwc.com.
COVID-19 numbers for Walla Walla County, March 28:
- 24 cases per 100,000 people, down from 45 last week.
- Case transmission rate is moderate.
- 60% of all residents fully vaccinated, unchanged from last week.
- 10 reported new cases on Monday.
- 35 active cases, down from 64 last week.
- One person is hospitalized; 728 total related hospitalizations.
- 140 deaths, according to state data, two fewer than was reported last week; the county reports 132 deaths.
- 15,683 total cases.
- Reported test positivity rate is 0.6%.
Numbers for Umatilla County, last updated March 23:
- Nine reported new cases over the past week.
- 206 deaths, the same as last week.
- 22,296 total cases.
Numbers for Columbia County, March 28:
- 48 cases per 100,000 population, down from 72 last week.
- 6% of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.
- 45% of residents fully vaccinated, the same as last week.
- Two new cases in last seven days.
- Virus transmission level is moderate, reduced from substantial last week.
- 59 total hospitalizations.
- 15 deaths total.
- 608 total cases, the same as last week.
Some information for Columbia and Walla Walla counties is from Washington State Department of Health.
