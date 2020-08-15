A Walla Walla man has died as a result of COVID-19, according to the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
The man, who was in his 90s, is the fourth county resident to die from the disease.
“We wish to express our deepest sympathy to this man’s family and friends during this difficult time," Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt said in a news release Friday.
In addition, six more people tested positive for the virus, bringing the county's total to 586 since the outbreak began in March. The number of people with active cases of the virus decreased from 124 to 116 Friday. Two people remain hospitalized.
A total of 446 people have successfully recovered from the disease.
Meanwhile, in Umatilla County the number of daily increases in positive tests continues to diminish. Nineteen people were confirmed to the have the disease Friday afternoon, according to Umatilla County Health, the lowest number reported since mid-June.
That brings the total number of people who have been infected since March to 2,262. Ten people are currently hospitalized from the disease. The county has had 10,127 negative tests conducted.