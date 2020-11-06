Another Walla Walla County resident has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, public health officials said Friday.
The man was in his 90s, according to the Department of Community Health.
With 27 new cases of the virus since Thursday, there are 13 residents hospitalized and 325 people are isolating at home.
Overall there have been 1,438 confirmed cases of the disease in Walla Walla County during the ongoing pandemic, including 10 deaths, according to a news release issued just before 5 p.m.
The number of people considered to be recovered is at 1,090.
As of 4 p.m., Washington state’s Department of Health has reported 1,691 additional COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths.
The numbers make the highest single-day total since the pandemic began in February; the previous high of 1,469 came Wednesday.
That makes 114,241 confirmed cases around the state, including 2,439 related deaths — a 2.1% fatality rate of confirmed cases, according to state data.
Of Friday’s numbers, state officials said an interruption in lab report processing that lasted roughly seven hours on Wednesday was discovered and addressed Thursday. The missing lab reports were added to Friday’s counts.
Officials also said the state is currently experiencing an interruption of data processing and hospitalization and COVID-like illness counts cannot be updated until the problem is resolved.
That interruption is likely to create a backlog that will add to counts once processing resumes, they noted.
Providence St. Mary Medical Center officials said Friday visitor restrictions will start again on Monday.
Hospital officials said due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the Walla Walla area, patients will be allowed one visitor or support person, at least 16 years old, per day.
Multiple visitors for the same patient cannot rotate in and out on the same day, said spokeswoman Kathleen Obenland.
Support people or visitors who refuse to be screened for the virus or wear a mask, have a higher temperature than normal or show other symptoms will not be allowed to visit, she said.
On a case by case basis, patients with COVID-19 could be allowed one essential visitor or support person.
That designated person will be provided appropriate personal protective equipment and receive virus education from staff before entering.
Once the visitor leaves the room, they will not be able to return that day.
Exceptions to the rules include the following:
- Minors can have two visitors, with one being either a parent or adult responsible for the child.
- Patients whose physicians have determined they might die within 12 to 24 hours can have two visitors at a time, plus clergy.
- Patients in critical condition awaiting transfer to another facility may have two visitors.
- Women in childbirth may have a doula leading up to and during the birth, in addition to their one support person or visitor.
Visitors will have to follow the hospital's rules, including wearing a mask during their entire visit, limiting movement within the hospital and leaving the building immediately after a visit.
Those who refuse to follow safety protocols will have to leave, Obenland said.