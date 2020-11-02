People who face challenges being quarantined in their current living situation but do not require a hospital stay will have a new place they can go.
Walla Walla County signed a contract with Providence St. Mary Medical Center to provide quarantine housing for people with the coronavirus at the Providence Southgate Medical Park's main building, formerly the Walla Walla General Hospital, in the 400 unit.
The unit has space for 27 people.
Full-time security will be on-site at all times, and meals, support and medical assistance will be provided to the residents, health officials announced.
“Walla Walla County previously provided quarantine housing at a different location that is no longer available,” the release stated without providing details.
“At the request of the county, Providence stepped forward to offer quarantine housing in order to reduce the risk of disease spread in our community by COVID-19 positive people living in situations that make quarantining difficult or impossible.”
The former hospital's design allows the service without impact to other services at Providence Southgate Medical Park, according to the release.
The quarantine housing unit is away from outpatient services, patients and caregivers who work in the clinics and has a separate air-handling system from the rest of the building.
The unit is separate from the 300 wing, which was set up for overflow of patients with the coronavirus if a community surge in cases surpasses Providence St. Mary Medical Center’s capacity, the release stated.
Walla Walla County Department of Community Health will work with Providence Population Health to determine who will be offered housing in the unit. However, only a small number of people used previous quarantine housing offered.
The county hasn't responded to questions about this previous quarantine housing as of publication.