Walla Walla County preps for mid-June move to Phase 3

Walla Walla County likely will be in Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan on June 17, officials said.
The announcement was made during the county commissioners’ meeting Monday by Meghan DeBolt, director of Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
She received initial documents to apply for the next phase from the state, she said, and would work on them.
The county’s rate of positive COVID-19 cases was at 4% as of Monday, she said, which was important when applying for the next phase. She also said there were no guarantees for continuing into Phase 3, as it depended on numbers of positive cases, but she was anticipating mid-June.
Commissioner Todd Kimball said he wanted the documents submitted to the state “as soon as possible,” assuming positive numbers stayed low. However, DeBolt said the county must remain in each phase for three weeks before advancing, and it was best to wait until a couple of days before eligibility before applying, as the documents would need to be amended if the county wasn’t ready.
Walla Walla County moved into Phase 2 of the plan on Wednesday last week.
According to Inslee’s plan, the minimum of three weeks per phase allows public health experts to monitor the impacts of reopening.
Among the items allowed under Phase 3 are outdoor group recreation sports with 50 or fewer people, recreational facilities such as public pools at no more than 50% capacity, professional sports with no audiences, gatherings with a maximum of 50 people, nonessential travel, restaurants/taverns with 75% capacity or less and tables no bigger than seating for 10, bars in restaurants at 25% capacity, movie theaters at 50% capacity, libraries, museums and others.
More information about Phase 3 can be found at ubne.ws/waphases.
People locally are preparing.
“In looking ahead to Phase 3, it appears we will be able to offer many of our recreation programs to the community with safety measures in place,” said Andy Coleman, city Parks and Recreation director. “We are planning to open Memorial Pool, with a reduced capacity, when the county reaches Phase 3.”
During Phase 2, all branches of the Walla Walla Rural Library District won't be open to the public, said Rhonda Gould, executive director of the Walla Walla County Rural Library District. Staff are reconfiguring space, rearranging furniture and determining how to accommodate social distancing of 6 feet.
“At this point, libraries fall under Phase 3 for reopening to the public, and we will be ready when that takes place,” Gould said. “The number of people who will be allowed in at any given time will be limited to reflect the occupancy numbers off Phase 3, and our social-distancing measures will be in place in the foreseeable future.”
She said staff will be required to wear masks if there is more than one person in the building with them, and personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves and sneeze screens have been provided for all of the branches.
City building lobbies will be authorized to reopen to the public in Phase 3 with the recommended protective measures in place, according to Mike Rizzitiello, College Place City administrator.
“City staff interacting with the public will be wearing face masks and we will encourage the public to do the same,” Rizzitiello said.