Officials with Walla Walla County Department of Community Health on Monday reported five more residents have been killed by COVID-19, for an overall total of 26 related deaths.
The county said three women in their 70s and two men, one in his 50s and one in his 70s, died after testing positive for the disease.
Walla Walla County does not release information such as when victims tested positive, date of death and where they died.
Washington state Department of Health is reporting that 28 — reduced from the 30 reported by the state last week — Walla Walla County residents have died from the coronavirus.
Interim health Director Nancy Wenzel told Walla Walla County commissioners Monday that at least some of the disparity in death and case numbers between county and state stems from a switch in reporting models Washington has made.
Wenzel also said the county's test positivity rate — currently reported to be at 15% — cannot be correctly calculate at this time because of a statewide data lag of negative test results. Thus workers are focusing on positive test result counting until data can be correctly tabulated.
The county was doing its own positivity percentage rates with state numbers, but that's on hold as the DOH catches up with negative test counts, she said.
The Department of Community Health staff reported 29 more people diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday and 19 on Monday.
The county’s case total is 2,497 since mid-March. There are 22 people hospitalized here with the illness, including 16 residents and six nonresidents.
State data shows Walla Walla County has 382.7 cases per 10,000 residents.
The state Department of Health has reported 138 people in Walla Walla County have been hospitalized since the pandemic started, and 1.3% of those diagnosed with the virus have died.
The county's active case count Monday was 367 people, including 36 men who live at the Washington State Penitentiary.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 326 inmates and 55 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness, including one incarcerated man who died from COVID-19.
The number of county residents considered recovered is 2,104.
The county is in Phase 2 of the state’s four-stage Safe Start reopening plan.
Other Washington cases
Columbia County Public Health reported 15 active COVID-19 cases Monday. Overall, 47 people have tested positive and recovered. There have been three deaths reported.
Washington state Department of Health announced 6,972 cases of COVID-19 Monday, a number that reflects both a backlog of positive lab test results and about 1,800 duplicate results still to be resolved, officials said in a news release.
The state has caught up with processing most of the backlogged positive virus test results created by system slowdowns last week, officials said, a result of upgrading computer servers.
The high number of new cases reported at just before 7 p.m. Monday partially reflect that backlog, and duplicates will be removed from the data as numbers are re-tabulated.
Saturday's numbers brought the state’s totals to 184,404 cases and 2,941 deaths — 16 of those new — meaning 1.6% of people diagnosed in Washington have died, according to the state Department of Health.
The agency reported 11,696 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Oregon cases
Umatilla County Public Health reported 98 additional COVID-19 cases since mid-day Friday, with no new deaths.
The county’s case total is 4,674, including 50 deaths.
The county is no longer reporting active case or daily hospitalization numbers. It is in Phase 2 of Oregon's four-stage reopening plan.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,331 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the state total to 85,788.
There were 12 new deaths, making the state’s death toll 1,045.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 565, 19 more than Sunday.