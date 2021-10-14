Walla Walla County Department of Public Health
Walla Walla County Department of Public Health has been overseeing the community response to COVID-19 during the pandemic.

 Steve Lenz, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Walla Walla County health officials said on Thursday, Oct. 14, that a man in his 80s has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The death makes a toll of 97 deaths, according to the county's data. The Washington state Department of Health is reporting 98 deaths in Walla Walla County and eight deaths in Columbia County.

There are currently 384 people with active cases of COVID-19 in Walla Walla County, including six people affiliated with Washington State Penitentiary; 15 people are hospitalized, 10 of those unvaccinated.

Columbia County is reporting 20 residents have an active case of the illness.

Thus far, 8,667 Walla Walla County residents have tested positive for the virus as have 347 Columbia County residents.

In Walla Walla County, 72,429 doses of COVID-19 vaccine formula have been given, while 3,648 doses have been given in Columbia County.

Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 526-8322.

Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers health, social services and city government in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston in the Walla Walla Valley.

