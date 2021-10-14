Walla Walla County health officials said on Thursday, Oct. 14, that a man in his 80s has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The death makes a toll of 97 deaths, according to the county's data. The Washington state Department of Health is reporting 98 deaths in Walla Walla County and eight deaths in Columbia County.
There are currently 384 people with active cases of COVID-19 in Walla Walla County, including six people affiliated with Washington State Penitentiary; 15 people are hospitalized, 10 of those unvaccinated.
Columbia County is reporting 20 residents have an active case of the illness.
Thus far, 8,667 Walla Walla County residents have tested positive for the virus as have 347 Columbia County residents.
In Walla Walla County, 72,429 doses of COVID-19 vaccine formula have been given, while 3,648 doses have been given in Columbia County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.