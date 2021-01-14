Seven more Walla Walla County residents have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, officials said Thursday.
A news release announced a man in his 50s, a woman and man in their 60s, a woman and man in their 70s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s have died after testing positive for the disease.
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health also reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, adding to the active case count of 423 people, including 93 men who live at Washington State Penitentiary.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 929 inmates — 572 within the past 30 days — and 162 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness; two incarcerated men have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The county’s case total is 4,080 since mid-March, including 41 deaths, local officials reported.
Washington state Department of Health is reporting 42 virus-related deaths in Walla Walla County, but state and local numbers sometimes do not match.
State data shows Walla Walla County has 637.6 cases per 10,000 residents.
The number of county residents hospitalized here Thursday was three, and Washington State Department of Health has reported 199 people in Walla Walla County have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
The number of county residents considered recovered is 3,616.
Walla Walla County's test positivity rate could not be reported Thursday due to glitches in the state's data system. The county is part of the Washington state's South Central health region, which is in Phase 1 of the state’s two-stage Healthy Washington reopening plan.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 59 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, with one new death; information has not be released on the death.
The county’s case total is 6,530, including 65 deaths.
The county is no longer reporting active case or daily hospitalization numbers. It is in Phase 2 of Oregon's four-stage reopening plan.
Columbia County Public Health reported eight active COVID-19 cases Thursday, noting 89 people have tested positive and recovered; there have been four deaths reported and 14 hospitalizations to date.
Officials said 1,982 people have tested for the illness.
Washington's Department of Health reported 2,729 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday's data and 38 additional virus-related deaths.
Those numbers bring the state’s totals to 283,777 cases and 3,876 deaths, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 16,074 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus, six fewer than previously reported. The state DOH removes hospitalization and death numbers from the statewide total when the primary cause is determined to be something other than COVID-19.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,152 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 130,246.
There were 29 new deaths, making the state’s death toll 1,737.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon was 415.