Walla Walla County not yet approved for Phase 2

Walla Walla County’s request to move to the next phase of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” economic reopening plan was rejected for review Friday.
But Commissioner Todd Kimball was hopeful that could change through the weekend as Walla Walla reached eligibility for Phase 2, according to the county’s calculations.
He said local businesses should ready themselves to open immediately after variance approval from the state and to follow guidelines offered per industry by the governor’s office.
“Some of those guidelines require supplies which may be difficult to acquire,” Kimball said Saturday. “Be prepared, be diligent and be safe. The last thing Walla Walla needs is a resurgence and have to go back to Phase 1.”
The community was not yet eligible to begin opening businesses when it applied Thursday for consideration by the state, Washington’s secretary of health, John Wiesman, said via email.
The application was prepared most of last week with letters of support from local municipalities, the Port of Walla Walla and Providence St. Mary Medical Center. The county requested a variance to advance to Phase 2 of the four-phase plan from the COVID-19 pandemic and begin to reopen businesses previously deemed nonessential in the governor’s closures.
In a notification received Friday and shared by Walla Walla County commissioners, Wiesman said his department was not reviewing the county’s application.
“We are watching the rates daily, and it is certainly possible that you will be eligible soon,” Wiesman said via email. “If that happens, we will look for you to just update any parts that have changed (testing data would be one) and resubmit.”
Kimball said he believed that eligibility would come at some point Saturday, which means if state officials are working through the weekend, the approval could come for businesses to reopen.
On Saturday, another seven counties were approved to advance to Phase 2 of the plan. That brought the total to 21 of the state’s 39 counties to date.
The county reports its current number of COVID-19 infections as three. Those residents were listed as recovering as of Friday.
Meanwhile, Wiesman approved variance applications for Adams, Grays Harbor, Lewis and Spokane counties for movement into Phase 2 Friday. That was followed Saturday by approval for Cowlitz, Grant, Island, Jefferson, Mason, Pacific and San Juan counties, according to an announcement.
While the rest of the state prepares to advance to the second phase June 1, Inslee said Friday that may not include every county.
“Counties that continue to have large numbers of infections are not in a position to open up stores, restaurants and services safely,” he said. “We are hard at work to determine next steps as we move closer to the May 31 expiration of my current order.”
“As I have repeatedly said before, these are decisions that are driven by public health data and science, not the calendar.”
On Saturday, Clallam, Kitsap and Thurston counties remained eligible for the next phase.
Counties are allowed to apply for an early entry into Phase 2 if they have fewer than 10 COVID-19 cases per of 100,000 residents over two weeks, based on requirements issued by the governor last week.
With a population of 60,760, Walla Walla County officials figure the county would need no more than 6.1 cases per week to advance, according to their application for variance.
Numbers listed on the application show 11 cases per week, or 22 cases total in two weeks.
For the week of May 10-16, seven of the 11 cases were identified through facilitywide testing at a local long-term care facility. Thus, the county’s weekly case count would have been well below the Department of Health criteria. So far this week, Community Health has reported no new cases.
Applications from Kittitas and Clark counties were on pause until Tuesday due to outbreak investigations.
That leaves Walla Walla among 13 counties neither eligible to apply nor currently in Phase 2.
“As we move into the three-day weekend, I urge Washingtonians to keep working diligently to protect your families and communities,” Inslee said. “Please continue to physically distance, spend time with those in your household and stay close to where you live,” he said in a prepared statement. “We have made tremendous progress in this fight, and I know this has been extremely difficult for everyone. Our collective efforts have protected health and saved lives.”