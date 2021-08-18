Another Walla Walla County resident has died from COVID-19.
The man, who was in his 70s, had tested positive for the disease, officials said in a news release on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
The Department of Community Health is reporting this is the 75th death here, while Washington state’s Department of Health is reporting 77 COVID-19 deaths in Walla Walla County.
As of 3:30 p.m. the same day, there have been 62,802 COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the county, and 46.5% of residents have been vaccinated, according to Washington state data.
There are 46 new cases and 432 active cases of the coronavirus, including in four Washington State Penitentiary employees. Thirteen residents are hospitalized. Overall 6,688 people here have been diagnosed with the illness; 6,181 are considered recovered from COVID-19.
Columbia County has had 192 cases of the coronavirus, up by six people from Monday and by 10 people from a week ago, according to state numbers.
Washington state health officials reported 3,533 new coronavirus cases and 28 new deaths on Aug. 18, bringing totals to 520,733 cases and 6,297 deaths.
Additionally, 29,141 state residents have been hospitalized due to the virus; 162 of those are new hospitalizations as of Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Umatilla, with a seven-day rolling average of 73.3 new cases per day, and Walla Walla County, with a seven-day rolling average of 32.9 new cases per day, continue to be in the highest risk level of the pandemic, according to data published by the Brown School of Public Health.