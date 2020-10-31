Cases of COVID-19 continued to spike Friday in Walla Walla County, following a three-week trend.
According to the county’s Department of Community Health website, another 29 confirmed positive tests of the disease were reported as of Friday afternoon. That brings the total confirmed positive number since testing began this year to 1,231.
There are 219 people tested in the county currently infected, although most are in home isolation. Thirteen are in the hospital because of the disease, according to the figures on the website — down one from Thursday.
Negative test numbers were updated Friday, too, at 24,308 since testing began this year.
The numbers at the Washington State Penitentiary remained unchanged again Friday with no active cases out of the 156 positive tests this year.
Walla Walla County also launched a new COVID-19 website, just a few days after Umatilla County Public Health started its new COVID-19 dashboard.
The website — covidwwc.com — has information about symptoms, testing, community resources, Spanish-language resources and a number of charts and graphs related to ongoing testing results.
One chart, unseen before this new website, shows a more direct breakdown of which cities and towns are seeing spikes. Walla Walla has seen the most alarming growth in numbers, with 127 positive tests since Oct. 3.
In Umatilla County, 26 new tests were noted Friday afternoon on the Region 9 COVID-19 Dashboard.
The Oregon county has had 3,461 positive tests since testing began this year.
More information should be updated next week on the dashboard, as most of the data have to do with weekly figures.