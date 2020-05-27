Walla Walla County has received approval from the secretary of the Department of Health to enter Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's economic reopening plan.
The letter from Secretary John Wiesman was posted on social media by Commissioner Greg Tompkins.
"The Department of Health has approved Walla Walla County's variance application with conditions to move to Phase 2," Tompkins wrote.
Walla Walla joins neighbors in Columbia County to the north and Umatilla County across the Oregon state line as it eases out of restrictions on business operations.
Recreational, social and business activities are now permitted with the implementation of safety restrictions from the Safe Start plan.
Nonessential businesses will be permitted to open and gatherings of up to five people outside of the household will be allowed.
Openings include dine-in restaurants at 50% capacity, in-store retail, professional services, real estate operations, pet grooming businesses, fitness training facilities and more.
Professional services include accountants, architects, attorneys, engineers, financial advisors, information technologists, insurance agents, tax preparers and others.
Personal services like hairstylists, barbers and nail salons will be allowed to open. In-home domestic services like nannies and housecleaning services are included as well.
All construction, including new work, will be allowed.
Outdoor recreation including camping will also be permitted.
"People in high risk populations are strongly encouraged to limit their participation in these Phase 2 activities and business services," according to the letter.
High risk populations include people 65 and older or people of all ages with underlying medical conditions. Other populations at high risk are those living in long term care facilities and nursing homes.
The Department of Community Health partnered with the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce and the cities of Walla Walla and College Place to host "Town Hall" sessions via Zoom on Phase 2 reopening guidelines for various sectors. These videos can be found on the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce website, according to a release.