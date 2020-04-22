Walla Walla County is encountering a predicted spike of community spread of cases of COVID-19.
Health officials said today 44 county residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, making seven newly-reported cases since Tuesday. The number of hospitalized patients is three, the announcement said.
Nine of Walla Walla County's total cases are Tyson Fresh Meats employees, while five work at FirstFruits Farms in Prescott.
One Tyson worker died Monday from complications of COVID-19, according to the Tri-City Herald.
J. Guadalupe Olivera Mendoza, 60, lived in Pasco and was a butcher at the beef processing plant in Wallula, the newspaper reported.
Mendoza had been hospitalized and on a ventilator since about April 8. His daughter, Nancy Olivera, told the Tri-City Herald her father first started showing symptoms of the coronavirus late last month. He was not tested for it due to the shortage of testing supplies at the time.
He was told to go home and self-isolate, she said.
“He initially improved, but then became sicker and was tested then, receiving test results around the start of April. One of his family members also was infected, but was not seriously ill,” the Tri-City Herald said.
Health officials said Tuesday they will now require Tyson to allow them to test all employees for the virus. An update on that process, originally expected today, will be provided Thursday, Department of Emergency Management Director Liz Jessee.
Walla Walla County has now been identified as a virus “hot spot” in Washington state, Jessee said.
It’s unlikely Walla Walla has reached a viral peak, but the increased number of cases in the past day “is a good indicator we’re there or we’re getting there,” Jessee said.
The jumps in case numbers since last week indicate people are being exposed to COVID-19 while going out and about their business, she noted. “It could have been anywhere.”
The Walla Walla area locked down at the same time as the Seattle area when the virus was reported to have hit the United States. Thus the timeline seems longer here and some stay-at-home fatigue has settled in, Jessee said.
Following rules set forth by health authorities is more important than ever, said Meghan DeBolt, Director of the county’s Department of Community Health.
“The critical point of information we want the greater Walla Walla Valley to understand is that we are not in the clear and we need to be diligent in staying home,” DeBlt said this afternoon.
Umatilla County today reported one new positive case of COVID-19, with 16 of 29 total cases recovered.
The person newly diagnosed had been in close contact with a previously reported case, officials said.