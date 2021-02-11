Officials with Walla Walla County Department of Community Health said Thursday that community health partners have now had six mass vaccination events since Jan. 18, largely due to the work of volunteers.
Registering to volunteer has been made easier through a new website where those interested can leave their names and contact information, at volunteer.covidwwc.com.
Washington state continues to be in vaccination Phase 1a and Phase 1b, Tier 1, meaning only people eligible for those phases can get a vaccination right now, officials said.
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health staff is asking residents who are not yet eligible to not try to schedule a vaccination appointment or show up at a clinic to try and get a dose.
People are screened at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds clinics and will be turned away if they do not meet eligibility, in accordance with state guidelines and to ensure the county continues to received vaccine allotments, officials said Thursday.
Public health data showed 19 cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, with no new deaths reported on its website.
The county's active case count was 187 people, including five men who live at Washington State Penitentiary.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 985 inmates, 56 in the past 30 days, and 175 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness.
The county’s case total is 4,600 since the pandemic started, including 46 deaths, local officials reported.
Washington state Department of Health is reporting 54 virus-related deaths and a total of 229 hospitalizations in Walla Walla County.
The number of county residents hospitalized here Thursday was six.
The county is part of the Washington state's South Central health region, which remains in Phase 1 of the state’s two-stage Healthy Washington reopening plan after Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that it was not among counties to advance based on two-week metrics.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 27 additional COVID-19 cases, for a total of 7,420 cases, including 76 deaths.
There have been 815 cases of the illness in Milton-Freewater, 52 in Weston and 51 in Athena.
The county is in Phase 2 of Oregon's four-stage reopening plan.
Washington's Department of Health reported 987,682 residents have received a vaccination; 1,223,375 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in the state. The current seven-day vaccination average is 26,479, and the Department of Health goal is 45,000 per week.
Officials said there were 1,490 new COVID-19 cases and 30 virus-related deaths Thursday.
Those numbers bring the state’s totals to 326,159 cases, including 4,633 deaths.
Oregon Health Authority reported 621 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 149,082.
There were 12 deaths, making the state’s death toll 2,056.