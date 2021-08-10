On the same say Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced state employees are being required to get vaccinated for COVID-19, Walla Walla County's public health officer said a local "Vaccine Blitz" launches Monday, Aug. 9, with a mobile vaccination event at the popular Food Truck Night.
The blitz is in response to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the Walla Walla area, Dr. Daniel Kaminsky said, and the emergence of the highly contagious delta variant.
The Department of Community Health and community partners will open several vaccine clinics around the county throughout the next week to make the vaccine as available to the community as possible:
- Tuesday, Aug. 10: Prescott swimming pool, 4-7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 11: Walla Walla Community College, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Providence Southgate Medical Park, 1025. S. Second Ave., 3-7 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 12: HAPO Credit Union, Eastgate, 1850 Isaacs Ave., 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Providence Southgate Medical Park, 3-7 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 13: HAPO Credit Union, 2376 Taumarson Road, College Place, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Providence Southgate Medical Park, 3-7 p.m.
All COVID-19 vaccine doses are free. Each clinic will offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine formulas. Both first- and second-dose appointments are welcome, as are walk-in customers.
Those Providence Southgate clinic for a vaccine should use the main entrance of the building and not the urgent care entrance.
Anyone under the age of 12 years old is not eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For more information and to schedule an appointment go to ubne.ws/vaccineblitz.