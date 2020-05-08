Walla Walla County health officials reported a second death in a person diagnosed with COVID-19.
The man was in his 70s and had underlying health conditions. He died Thursday, the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported.
The county's first virus-affiliated death was Monday. That victim was also a man in his 70s, with underlying health issues.
Underlying conditions can include heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, cancer and high blood pressure. People with one or more of those conditions are at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness and death, according to the National Foundation of Infectious Diseases.
Walla Walla County has had two more residents test positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 for a total of 97; two people are hospitalized, 54 people are reported as recovered, officials said.
Washington state today is reporting 16,231 active cases of COVID-19 and 891 deaths.
Oregon is reporting 3,032 confirmed and presumed cases of the coronavirus and 124 deaths. The state gained 75 confirmed and five presumed positive cases and had three deaths since Thursday.