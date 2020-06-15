Walla Walla County has one new death from COVID-19

COVID-19 has affected 122 residents of Walla Walla County since March, including two people over the weekend and two more today.
The four newly diagnosed county residents are linked to a known exposure or a household member, said Walla Walla County public health Director Meghan DeBolt in a presentation to county commissioners this morning.
“So we’re still not seeing community transmission … However other counties — Yakima, Spokane — are seeing significantly increased rates of community transmission of COVID-19, and that does pose a risk to Walla Walla County because of the intra-county movement,” DeBolt said.
It's important for community members to stay local and, she said, if they do have to travel out of the county, to be prepared and take precautions.
DeBolt also told commissioners a man who had tested positive for the coronavirus and was considered recovered from the disease died on Friday.
He was in his 50s and had underlying medical conditions, she said.
The recent numbers put the county at 13 new people diagnosed with the virus from June 1 to June 15.
“With two more days until the 17th, I want people to be prepared that we may not meet criteria,” DeBolt said, referring to the county’s application to enter Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four stages for reopening the state.
“But we’re working on the variance application to have that ready to go if and when we do meet that criteria,” she said.
The county currently has 11 people with active cases of the coronavirus; all are isolating at home. No one is hospitalized with the virus at the moment, but three county residents have now died from it.