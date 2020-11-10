Walla Walla County health officials said Tuesday there has been another COVID-19-related death in the community.

A man in his 90s died after testing positive for the coronavirus, officials said, making a total of 11 deaths here since the pandemic began early this year.

From Nov. 1 to last Sunday, the county has a COVID-19 positive-results rate of 12.6%, out of the 28,663 tests given, according to published data.

As of Monday, Washington’s overall rate of positive tests stands at 8.5%. There have been 2,627,525 COVID-19 tests administered around the state since Feb. 29; 118,570 were confirmed as positive as of Monday.

Coronavirus Coverage

