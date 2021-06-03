Walla Walla County health officials announced another resident with COVID-19 has died.
On Thursday, June 3, the Department of Community Health staff confirmed that a woman in her 80s tested positive for the coronavirus and died afterward. Further details were not released.
That brings the county’s death toll to 66, out of 5,217 total cases of the illness. Of those, 3,911 cases have been Walla Walla residents, 667 from College Place, 291 Burbank-Wallula, 132 Prescott, 98 Touchet-Lowden, 95 Waitsburg and 23 from Dixie, according to county data.
Currently 89 people have active cases in the county, and two are hospitalized.
Washington state information shows 55,583 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Walla Walla County and 3,066 in Columbia County.
In Umatilla County, officials reported on Thursday 15 new cases of the disease and a total of 8,441 positive test results. There have been 86 deaths.