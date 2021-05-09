Local cases of COVID-19 continued to tick up slightly Friday and Saturday as state health officials in Washington said they were keeping an eye on the current plateau of cases.
Officials with the Washington state Department of Health said it was too early to tell if the plateau would lead to a drop off as case counts showed signs of stabilization this week.
Department officials noted in a release that “disease activity remains high” and the models couldn’t predict what would happen next, partly because county-to-county disease activity varied too greatly.
Here are the numbers reported by health officials as of Saturday, May 8, 2021.
This report includes numbers from Friday.
Walla Walla County
- New cases: Six
- New deaths: none
- Active cases: 88
- Hospitalized: Three
- Total cases: 5,072
- Total deaths: 64
- Vaccine doses: 48,805
- Reopening status: Phase 3, “
- ” plan
Source: Walla Walla County Department of Community Health and Washington state Department of Health
Umatilla County
- New cases: 19
- New deaths: none
- Active cases: not reported
- Hospitalized: not reported
- Total cases: 8,140
- Total deaths: 84
- Vaccinated: 20,131
- Reopening status: Umatilla County is currently in the ”
” category of
- COVID-19 risk level plan.
Source: Umatilla County Public Health and Oregon Health Authority
Columbia County
- New cases: none
- New deaths: none
- Active cases: none
- Hospitalized: none
- Total cases: 120
- Total deaths: Five
- Vaccinated: 2,907
- Reopening status: Phase 3, “
- ” plan
Source: Columbia County Public Health and DOH.
Washington state
- New cases: 2,905
- New deaths: 31
- Active cases: not reported
- Total hospitalizations: 22,798 total
- Total cases: 413,980
- Total deaths: 5,564
- Vaccine doses: 5,750,348
Source: Washington Department of Health
Oregon
- New cases: 1,677
- New deaths: 15
- Active cases: not reported
- Hospitalized: 329
- Total cases: 190,804
- Total deaths: 2,528
- Vaccine doses: 3,277,717
Source: Oregon Health Authority