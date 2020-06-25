Walla Walla County has now had 147 residents test positive for COVID-19, according to data supplied by the county's Department of Community Health.
Three people were newly diagnosed with the illness as of Wednesday, making a total of 27 active cases.
Three people have died and 117 are counted as recovered from the coronavirus, data shows.
Since March, 96 of the people diagnosed are listed as living in the city of Walla Walla, while the Burbank area has 21, College Place, 20, Prescott, seven and the Touchet-Lowden community, three.
The 20-39 age group is the most affected, with a count of 54 people, followed by the 40-59 age group with 51.
Columbia County has had a total of eight people with COVID-19, one of whom is considered recovered; 82 tests results are pending, according to the the county's website.
Eight more residents of Umatilla County have tested positive for COVID-19, and the county now has 162 people with active cases.
According to Oregon state data, cases of the disease increased 32% from June 8-14 in Umatilla County.
Among those cases, 45% have not been traced to a known source of COVID-19.
Another 23 Umatilla County residents are expected to get positive test results, as they show symptoms of the coronavirus and have been in close contact with someone known to have the illness, officials said.
Two people are hospitalized with COVID-19 at the moment.
The new numbers bring to date 321 confirmed cases of people with the virus in Umatilla County, four deaths and 178 people considered recovered from the disease.
Oregon has reported 7,444 residents with positive test results and 195 people who have died.