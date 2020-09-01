Walla Walla County health officials reported four residents with new cases of COVID-19 today, giving the county 770 confirmed cases of the virus overall.
There are 139 people with active cases of the coronavirus, three of whom are hospitalized, and 41 are inmates at Washington State Penitentiary, officials said in today’s update.
Men who have had the illness outnumber women in Walla Walla County, 436 to 334.
In overall Washington state statistics, the virus has hit women and men nearly equally — 49% of those diagnosed have been women and 46% have been men. Men, however, have been hospitalized at a higher rate, 53% compared to 45% of women with the virus.
The state now has had 74,939 residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus; 6,787 people have been hospitalized and 1,931 people have died. That represents a death rate of 2.6% of confirmed cases; five of those in Walla Walla County, health officials said today.
On Monday the state Department of Health said there were six virus-related deaths among county residents, but local health officials have said they have confirmed five such deaths overall and are awaiting additional information.
Washington state data shows another 304 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths.
In a news release, Washington's Department of Health said it is working to increase accessibility and availability of testing across the state, with the help of several organizations, volunteers and health practitioners.
Challenges in testing for COVID-19 in some areas has led to creative solutions, officials said, and it is a "core" statewide goal to increase both availability and the number of people requesting tests.
Columbia County health officials said 17 residents have recovered from COVID-19, and there are three new positive cases in residents who are currently out of the county. Seven tests are pending results. There has been one COVID-19-related death among residents there.
In Umatilla County, 16 more cases of the illness were confirmed in residents today and 144 people are considered presumptive for the virus. Nine people are hospitalized. The county has recorded 38 deaths from COVID-19.
Altogether, 2,562 residents have been diagnosed with the disease, officials said.
Oregon’s health agency said there were six deaths around the state today, adding up to 465 total COVID-19 deaths in the pandemic.
The state reported 243 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 26,946.
On Monday officials reported of the 26,550 people tested last week — and within lab results reported to the state — 1,173 or 4.4% were positive.
That number will likely rise as test results continue to be reported to Oregon Health Authority. As of Saturday, Oregon’s cumulative positivity rate was 4.6% of people tested, considerably lower than the national average of 9%.
Officials are urging Oregonians to continue using face coverings, physical distancing and hygiene measures going into Labor Day weekend.