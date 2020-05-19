Walla Walla County has reported no new COVID-19 cases since Friday while Umatilla County health officials said there are four new cases there today.
In a count of 105 cases in Umatilla County, three are currently considered as likely to be positive while 102 people are confirmed to have the disease. There have been three affiliated deaths in the county, and 78 people are reported as recovered from the infection, officials said.
Meanwhile, of Walla Walla County's 106 reported cases to date, 93 patients have recovered. The infections have resulted in two deaths. That leaves 11 active cases for the county, according to numbers released today.
Walla Walla County’s Emergency Management Department Director Liz Jessee also said today the county received a delivery of donated personal protective equipment earlier this month, flown to Walla Walla via the California Disaster Airlift Response Team.
It was a unified effort with Washington state’s Disaster Airlift Response Team as part of an effort to get scarce personal protective equipment directly to communities along the West Coast in need of the gear, Jessee said in a news release.
The donated equipment will be used to protect first responders and healthcare personnel engaged in pandemic response work in Walla Walla, she added, noting that more such shipments are expected in coming days.