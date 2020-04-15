Walla Walla County Department of Community Health
Walla Walla County cases of COVID-19 have grown to 26 — 13 men and 13 women, the latest numbers show.

The Department of Community Health said seven of those people have recovered, meaning they have been symptom-free for 72 hours.

The Washington Office of the Insurance Commissioner is requiring insurers to waive copays and deductibles for COVID-19 testing. More information can be found at ubne.ws/3abuRBY.

Of the people who have tested positive for the virus, 13 live in Walla Walla, eight in the Burbank-Wallula area, five in College Place and one in Prescott.

