Walla Walla County reported one new COVID-19 case Wednesday. That brings the number of coronavirus cases for the pandemic to 111 people, with 104 of those recovered, according to the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
To date, 2,893 people have tested negative for the infections. Two deaths in Walla Walla County have been attributed to COVID-19. Five people with active cases are in isolation, health officials said in a news release.
Of those who have tested positive for the virus, 78 live in Walla Walla, 16 in College Place, 12 in Burbank, three in the Touchet-Lowden community and two in Prescott. The most impacted age group is of those 20 to 39 years old with 42 people, followed by 36 people in the 40 to 59 years age range, according to Walla Walla County data.
Umatilla County did not report new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.