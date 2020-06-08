Walla Walla County health officials said this afternoon three more people were diagnosed with COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the county’s overall case count to 117 people.
Ten people are listed as active cases; nine are isolating at home, one person is in the hospital with the illness.
The city of Walla Walla has had 79 people with coronavirus, College Place, 16, the Burbank area, 14, Prescott, 5, and the Touchet-Lowden area has had three people diagnosed with coronavirus.
Waitburg and Dixie continue to have zero cases, according to the data.
Officials said currently there are no active cases of the disease at elder living facilities.
The group most affected in Walla Walla County includes residents age 20 to 39, and the virus remains almost equally divided between women and men, according to county health statistics.
Over the course of testing in the county, 3,102 people have tested negative for COVID-19.